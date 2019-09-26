The mayor of Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame de Grace says the borough will comply with Quebec's language law, but she is frustrated at being targeted by the province's language watchdog.

CBC Montreal reported Wednesday that the Office Quebecois de la langue francaise was taking aim at the use of English in CDN-NDG borough meetings and in the delivery of services to its citizens. This comes in the wake of all Montreal boroughs having had to fill out a questionnaire about their language usage. Montgomery says only CDN-NDG was found to not be compliant with the province's language law.

On Thursday, Montgomery said the borough - the most populous in Montreal, with some 166,000 residents - would indeed comply with the law, but added "I just find it frustrating that we have to waste resources filling out documents for the OQLF to prove we are complying with Bill 101. I would prefer to use our borough resources to focus on delivering quality services to residents."

"Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is home to many English-speaking residents," Montgomery added. "I will not back down from providing services in English and as many other languages as possible.



"I am proud to be the mayor of a diverse and inclusive borough. Everyone is welcome to participate in French or in English at borough council meetings and public assemblies in our borough."

This is a developing story that will be updated.