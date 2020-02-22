Quebec's Kingsbury finishes first in moguls for 62nd World Cup victory
Mikael Kingsbury, of Deux-Montagnes, Que., skies the course at the freestyle world cup moguls event Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Mont-Tremblant Quebec. Kingsbury won the event. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
TAZAWAKO, JAPAN -- Canada's Mikael Kingsbury earned his 62nd World Cup victory Saturday, winning the gold medal in the men's moguls event.
Kingsbury, the reigning Olympic moguls champion from Deux Montages, Que., scored 83.05 to finish in first place.
Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Reikherd was second with 81.62 points while Canadian Laurent Dumais finished third with 73.07 points.
France's Perrine Laffont won the women's event. Japan's Junko Hoshino was second and Australia's Jakara Anthony finished third.
No Canadian women qualified for Saturday's final.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.