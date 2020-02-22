TAZAWAKO, JAPAN -- Canada's Mikael Kingsbury earned his 62nd World Cup victory Saturday, winning the gold medal in the men's moguls event.

This one is for Brayden��❤️���� Huge win under the rain in Tazawako, Japan pic.twitter.com/JLcCPDuGCg — Mikael Kingsbury (@MikaelKingsbury) February 22, 2020

Kingsbury, the reigning Olympic moguls champion from Deux Montages, Que., scored 83.05 to finish in first place.

Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Reikherd was second with 81.62 points while Canadian Laurent Dumais finished third with 73.07 points.

France's Perrine Laffont won the women's event. Japan's Junko Hoshino was second and Australia's Jakara Anthony finished third.

No Canadian women qualified for Saturday's final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.