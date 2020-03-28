MONTREAL -- Quebec's tourist accomodations will shut down indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released Saturday, Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx said the measure pertains to facilities such as cottages, rented second homes, bed and breakfasts and inns. All reservations made after midnight on March 27, 2020, either directly with the tourist accommodation or through a third party, will be cancelled. Also cancelled are reservations made prior to that date for stays between March 29 to April 13.

According to the Tourism Industry, guests currently staying at tourism accomodations will be allowed to complete their stays but will not be permitted to extend them and must abide by social distancing measures implemented by the provincial government.

The ministry said there will be two exceptions to the rule. Some campgrounds where snowbirds who have no other housing options stay will be permitted to keep operating. Hotels will also remain open, having been designated as an essential service.