In an effort to build bridges toward reconciliation, Indigenous leaders in Quebec and representatives from municipalities across the province held their first ever summit together Wednesday.

They met at Montreal city hall not to sign any agreements, but instead, to start conversations.

“Here in Montreal, I feel like there's a lot of stigma towards Indigenous people and especially Inuit, where most people when you mention ‘Inuit,’ they go, ‘Oh, the homeless people,” said Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

Montreal took some symbolic steps in recent years: former Mayor Denis Coderre added the Peace Tree, an important Iroquois symbol, to the city flag.

Indigenous contributions were also highlighted during the city's 375th anniversary and Plante continued the city's outreach efforts by holding an Indigenous ceremony before she was sworn in as mayor.

“It says a lot about the fact the mindset is changing, evolving on a very positive note,” said Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador.

Indigenous leaders, however, say there's so much work yet to be done to normalize relationships between their communities and municipal governments.

Among the major issues: systemic racism and the lack of Indigenous representation among city workers. And the absence of Indigenous issues during electoral campaigns

“We spoke about frankness, openness, and that involved telling them the truth as we live it,” said Picard

The closed-door meetings were just a beginning, said those in attendance, agreeing to commit to open dialogue and improved relations.