QUEBEC -- Quebecers now know what the new Île d'Orléans Bridge will look like, but they don't know how much it will cost.

The Legault government unveiled the design of the new structure, which will span the St-Lawrence River between Quebec City and Beauport, at a news conference Friday morning.

Transport Minister François Bonnardel wasn’t able to disclose an estimate of its cost, other than that venturing to estimate it’ll cost a few hundred million dollars.

The style of the new bridge is inspired by naval architecture. The base is reminiscent of the prow of ships while its pylons are widened with clearly visible shrouds.

Construction of the new structure is expected to begin in 2022 and be completed in 2027.

The current bridge dates back to 1935 and has cost tens of millions of dollars to maintain in recent years.





- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2020.