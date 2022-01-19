Quebec's public health system needs an overhaul, Health and Welfare commissioner Joanne Castonguay concluded in her final report released Wednesday.

The government gave her the mandate to evaluate the health system’s performance during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, from Feb. 25 to July 11, 2020.

Her report, entitled "The Duty to Do Differently," is dedicated to the memory of the 4,836 people in residential care who died in the first wave of the pandemic in Quebec.

“Quebec's record in this regard is the worst in the country. Why did this happen? Partly because Quebec is one of the states that spends the least per capita on public health," said the commissioner.

She noted that the roles and responsibilities of public health actors were unclear and imprecise, and could even lead to mistrust.

There was also a perceived lack of independence from Quebec’s director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, and a lack of transparency in the development of guidelines.

More generally, services for seniors were not recognized as a priority and no one had the leadership to provide a "seniors' lens." The commissioner described the attitude towards seniors as 'paternalistic.'

Among other things, Castonguay is calling for "strengthening the strategic role of public health"; in other words, taking public health "out of the margins" and placing it "at the heart' of departmental governance."

Public health's advice and recommendations must be "transparent," said the commissioner, who said she wants explicit authority given to the province’s director to independently inform the public.

NO NEW INQUIRY NEEDED; INSTEAD, ACTION, SAYS CASTONGUAY

Castonguay also says the province doesn't need a public inquiry into the high death toll in long-term care homes during the first wave.

Between her investigation, the coroner's inquest, and the probe by the ombudswoman, Quebec has enough information to make changes to its health system, she told reporters.

Castonguay's comments are in conflict with Quebec's opposition leaders, who for months have been calling for a public inquiry to investigate the 4,836 deaths in elder care and long-term care between February 2020 and July 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 19, 2022