MONTREAL -- The storm that ravaged much of Eastern Canada on Halloween caused more than $250 million in insured damages, according to Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ).

The hardest-hit province was Quebec, where the amount of damages totalled $189 million from the time the storm started, on Oct. 30, until it ended on Nov. 1.

Ontario suffered $55 million worth of damages, while New Brunswick saw $3 million, Nova Scotia had $2 million, Newfoundland and Labrador totalled $480,000 and Prince Edward Island had $150,000.

The significant rainfall and damaging winds -- sometimes up to 100 km/h -- caused widespread power outages across the province, leaving nearly one million Hydro-Quebec customers in the dark at the height of the storm.

Debris flying in the powerful wind injured numerous Quebecers and at least four people were killed in the storm.