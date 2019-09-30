The CAQ government is going to table a bill on Tuesday to abolish democratically-elected school boards and replace them with government-appointed individuals in charge of service centres.

Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge has scheduled a news conference for 3:30 p.m. to discuss the legislation.

The president of the umbrella group representing 45,000 teachers, the FAE, said he hopes the bill will improve services for students and add resources for those with learning disabilities, however Sylvain Mallette he fears the legislation will not do much to improve the situation in individual schools.

Liberal education critic Marwah Rizqy said Sunday the CAQ should instead be focussing on hiring more teachers, since there are estimates that several hundred more teachers are needed in Quebec.

"Right now we have kids that are really packed in one class and we have no minister to fight for them because he's too busy fighting other fights that are not necessary in Quebec right now," said Rizqy.

Earlier this month political commentator Bernard Drainville told 98.5 FM radio that the legislation to eliminate school boards would likely not apply to the nine English school boards in Quebec. Voters at those boards typically turn out at levels much higher than for the French boards.