Quebec's government expected to table bill this week to abolish school boards
Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge announced $2.3 billion Sept. 22 to help with renovations in the province's schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 7:35AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 30, 2019 7:36AM EDT
The CAQ government is expected to table a bill this week to abolish democratically-elected school boards and replace them with government-appointed individuals in charge of service centres.
The umbrella group representing 45,000 teachers, the FAE, said it expects that Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge will introduce the legislation on Tuesday.
FAE president Sylvain Mallette said he hopes the bill will improve services for students and add resources for those with learning disabilities, however he fears the legislation will not do much to improve the situation in individual schools.
Liberal education critic Marwah Rizqy said Sunday the CAQ should instead be focussing on hiring more teachers, since there are estimates that several hundred more teachers are needed in Quebec.
"Right now we have kids that are really packed in one class and we have no minister to fight for them because he's too busy fighting other fights that are not necessary in Quebec right now," said Rizqy.
Earlier this month political commentator Bernard Drainville told 98.5 FM radio that the legislation to eliminate school boards would likely not apply to the nine English school boards in Quebec. Voters at those boards typically turn out at levels much higher than for the French boards.
