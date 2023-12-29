Quebec's first-ever Silver Alert issued after Montreal-area senior goes missing

Residents on Montreal's North Shore may have been awoken to the sound of a phone alert early Tuesday morning.

It was the first-ever Silver Alert issued in Quebec to notify the public of a missing elderly person.

It's the same concept as the Amber Alert for missing children. A Silver Alert is issued when a senior living with a cognitive disorder, such as Alzheimer's or Dementia, goes missing and authorities believe there is an imminent threat to the person's life.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the province issued an alert for a 73-year-old woman from Saint-Eustache, Que., who police said was possibly disoriented. They were worried about her health safety.

Provincial police say she was found a few hours later, at around 3:30 a.m., in Trois-Rivières, a city located between Montreal and Quebec City. The alert was lifted.

"We know that the number of people diagnosed with cognitive disorders is increasing as the population continues to age," said Dr. Elise Levinoff, a geriatric medicine specialist, in an interview.

The Alzheimer Society of Canada is predicting a 65 per cent increase in the number of diagnoses this decade and estimate one million Canadians will be living with cognitive disorders by 2030.

Levinoff, a director at the Jewish General Hospital's Division of Geriatric Medicine, says the Silver Alert system is just one way society is going to have to adjust.

"We're going to need more home care services for our patients to maintain them at home in a safe and autonomous environment as much as possible and I think we're going to need more physicians and allied health-care professionals to help us make appropriate diagnoses in order to prevent unsafe or unsupported environments from happening," she said.

The Silver Alert system is currently being tested in three Quebec regions: Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Lanaudière and Centre-du-Québec. It's been nearly a year since the pilot project began and this is the first alert that has been issued.

Dr. Levinoff hopes it will be expanded to the rest of the province.

"It's a very important way to ensure that our patients, or our population of patients with cognitive disorders, are in a safe environment and are well maintained," she said.

The pilot project in Quebec ends on Jan. 23.

CTV News asked the public security ministry whether the system will then be expanded but did not receive a response.