The CAQ says Quebec's finances are in even better shape than previously reported by Quebec's auditor general.

Finance Minister Eric Girard said Friday that Quebec has a $3-billion surplus, well above the $2.3-billion surplus announced in a pre-campaign report.

Economic growth, however, is expected to slow, said Girard, and surpluses are expected to shrink until 2021.

The CAQ promises an economic update before Christmas – and there’s no word yet as to whether or not it might include some tax cuts for Quebecers.