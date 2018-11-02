Featured Video
Quebec's finances are in great shape - with a $3-billion surplus: finance minister
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 5:10PM EDT
The CAQ says Quebec's finances are in even better shape than previously reported by Quebec's auditor general.
Finance Minister Eric Girard said Friday that Quebec has a $3-billion surplus, well above the $2.3-billion surplus announced in a pre-campaign report.
Economic growth, however, is expected to slow, said Girard, and surpluses are expected to shrink until 2021.
The CAQ promises an economic update before Christmas – and there’s no word yet as to whether or not it might include some tax cuts for Quebecers.
Latest Montreal News
- Commuting closures: Highway 40 closed in West Island for first weekend of November
- Montreal physicians prescribe free museum passes to ease ailments
- Quebec's finances are in great shape - with a $3-billion surplus: finance minister
- Suspect in abduction of woman and infant arrested in Lachute
- REM being taken to Court of Appeal on environmental grounds