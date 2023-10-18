Quebec's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins successive matches for first time since March
Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Sebastian Ofner 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Japan Open on Wednesday, winning consecutive matches for the first time since March.
The 23-year-old Canadian, who had not won back-to-back matches since Indian Wells, rallied from a break down in a tight first set before racing through the second by winning the final six games.
"I need results like this," said Auger-Aliassime, after backing up his win over Aleksander Vukic in the first round. "I believe in my game and I believe in myself that I have what it takes to win at this level. I have done it before but it is about doing it and having a lot of belief and a positive mind. I am happy that my level is translating to the match court after a couple of months."
Auger-Aliassime next plays American qualifier Marcos Giron, who upset eighth-ranked Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-4.
Fifth-seeded Tommy Paul beat fellow American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2. The 12th-ranked Paul will play Ben Shelton, who overcame Jordan Thompson 6-7 (5), 6-4 6-3.
Also, Shanghai Masters winner Hubert Hurkacz lost his first-round match to No.57 Zhang Zhizhen 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Zhang fired 10 aces and broke serve three times to avenge his defeat to the 11th-ranked Hurkacz in Shanghai last week.
JIANGXI OPEN
Third-seeded Marie Bouzkova advanced to the quarterfinals of the Jiangxi Open in China by beating Amina Anshba 7-5, 6-0.
Nao Hibino of Japan followed her victory over top-seeded Beatriz Haddad-Maia in the first round with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Kimberly Birrell. The 93rd-ranked Hibino will play Diana Shnaider in Friday's quarterfinals after the Russian advanced when Vera Zvonareva retired due to illness when trailing 6-3, 0-1.
Eighth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo plays Camila Osorio in a late match.
This report by the Associated Press was first published on Oct. 18, 2023.
Sarah Jama: Ontario politicians debate censuring MPP for statement on Israel-Hamas war
Ontario's legislature is debating a Progressive Conservative motion that could lead to a New Democrat legislator effectively prevented from speaking in the House unless she apologizes again for a statement she made about the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Ontario elementary teachers to announce results of strike vote today
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers is expected to announce today whether its members have voted in favour of a strike mandate amid negotiations with the province.
'Same old stuff': Activists condemn Ontario government's silence on animal care at Marineland
Two months after the deaths of 14 whales and a dolphin at Marineland came to light, Ontario has refused to make public any steps taken to improve animal safety at the park.
'No one should be down here': HRM council updates homeless strategy
The growing homeless problem was back on the agenda at Halifax Regional Council Tuesday, as the city works to fine-tune its response.
Paw patrol: Horse, dogs sworn-in to Halifax police as long-term officer hands in collar
The Halifax Regional Police has a group of new four-legged officers while it also bids farewell to a long-serving furry member.
LIVE FROM COURT Cross examination of Nathaniel Veltman underway in Windsor courtroom
The morning started with Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser starting her cross examination of Veltman, starting at the timeline presented to the jury about the number of times Veltman opened and watched far right material online.
Monte McNaughton steps in to new role outside politics
Woodbine entertainment announced the appointment of Monte McNaughton as executive vice president of its industry relations and people experience.
London councillors spar over need for lobbyist registry
No additional light will be shed on political lobbying activities directed at London city council — but the political push for a lobbyist registry isn’t over.
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
Suspicious fire destroys vacant house in Sudbury
A fire destroyed an unoccupied home in the West End of Greater Sudbury Tuesday evening.
Computers crash at Sudbury’s hospital
Health Sciences North in Sudbury is experiencing a code grey after all of its IT systems went down Wednesday morning.
Downtown Calgary LRT station to be closed for construction
A major construction project set to begin next month that will shut down an LRT station for more than a week.
Alberta government to announce improvements to primary health care
Alberta's health minister is expected to lay out details of a plan to improve access to family doctors and other health professionals on Wednesday.
-
WEATHER Calgary's highs dropping more than 20 degrees by early next week
After a wet Tuesday, Calgary is expecting a return to above seasonal temperatures for the middle of the week.
BREAKING Woman found dead at Guelph motel, homicide investigation underway
Guelph police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at a motel over the weekend.
Crash involving armoured vehicle closes Uptown Waterloo intersection
Waterloo regional police are warning drivers to expect delays after a crash in Uptown Waterloo.
A Better Tent City land use agreement extended to 2025
It’s good news for the tiny home community's 50 residents – including one who's ready to move on.
Atmospheric river prompts rainfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Rainfall warnings are blanketing B.C.’s South Coast on Wednesday as the province braces for an atmospheric river.
Staffing issues force BC Ferries sailing cancellations between Victoria, Tsawwassen
Once again, staffing issues have forced BC Ferries to cancel sailings on a major route between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.
Here's what advocates say is missing from the conversation about crime and public safety in B.C.
Police and politicians in B.C. have been sounding the alarm about a decline in public safety, pledging swift action so people feel safe in their communities. But advocates say the conversation has erased one of the most devastating – and deadly – types of violent crime.
Hepatitis A exposure alert issued after confirming infected worker at two Edmonton airport restaurants
Alberta Health Services issued an alert Tuesday night after it confirmed a worker at two restaurants in the Edmonton International Airport has contracted hepatitis A.
Alberta government to announce improvements to primary health care
Alberta's health minister is expected to lay out details of a plan to improve access to family doctors and other health professionals on Wednesday.
'Super Mortgage Mingle' aims to help individuals get a home. Here's how
A local mortgage firm is introducing a new platform aimed at helping individuals get a home in the challenging real estate market.
-
Forcible confinement investigation leads to weapon and drug charges
A man and woman are facing forcible confinement, assault, weapon and drug charges after an investigation.
Over 100 gender diverse students and supporters protest at legislative building
Over 100 gender diverse students and their supporters marched on the legislative building for a province wide day of protest on Tuesday.
Regina police address safety concerns following tense protests
A rally for Palestine on Sunday saw an impressive turnout. However, there were some tense moments, thanks to the appearance of a counter protest.
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
Here is what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
The Queensway will be closed starting Thursday at 8 p.m. eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue.
Porter Airlines launching new Ottawa-Calgary direct flight in 2024
Porter Airlines will launch daily service between the Ottawa International Airport and Calgary International Airport on Feb. 14, 2024.
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on West Hunt Club Road, between Woodroffe Avenue and Cleopatra Drive, at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
'It's tragic': Saskatoon area semi crash leaves family of four dead
A prominent Saskatoon business leader and his family have been identified as the victims in a highway crash near Aberdeen, Sask. on Sunday.
Sexual assault centres barred from classrooms under new Sask. pronoun rules
As part of new provincial rules controlling children’s use of preferred pronouns in school, third party sexual education organizations are barred from the classroom.
'The ripple effect': Sask. nurses' union concerned as mental health beds close in P.A. hospital
More than a dozen adult mental health beds at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert have closed because of challenges recruiting psychiatrists, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).