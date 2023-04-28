Quebec's Eugenie Bouchard loses to Italy's Marina Trevisan at Madrid Open

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard is out of the Madrid Open after losing to Martina Trevisan of Italy, 6-2, 7-5, in the Round of 64 on Friday.

Bouchard went 3-for-3 on breakpoints during the match, but was broken six times by Trevisan, who's 20th in the WTA rankings.

The 29-year-old Bouchard, of Montreal, advanced to the Round of 64 by defeating Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-2 in the first round on Wednesday.

In doubles play, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani defeated American Sofia Kenin and Poland's Magda Linette, 4-6, 6-2, 10-7, in Round of 32 action on Friday.

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Colombians Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) on the men's side.

Toronto's Bianca Andreescu was set to open her tournament Friday against China's Wang Xiyu in the Round of 64 on Friday. Andreescu hadn't played since sustaining two torn ligaments in her left ankle at the Miami Open in late March.