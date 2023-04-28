Quebec's Eugenie Bouchard loses to Italy's Marina Trevisan at Madrid Open

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard hits a return in 2021. FILE PHOTO THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Refugio Ruiz Canada's Eugenie Bouchard hits a return in 2021. FILE PHOTO THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Refugio Ruiz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon