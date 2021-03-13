GUADALAJARA, MEXICO -- Canadian Eugenie Bouchard has reached the finals at the Abierto De Guadalajara tennis tournament in Mexico.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., ousted Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2, 7-6(2) on Friday to advance in women's singles at the WTA 250-level event.

Bouchard, currently ranked 144th, needed one hour 44 minutes to topple her 134th-ranked opponent.

Into her eighth career WTA singles final ✨@geniebouchard takes the first spot in the @AbiertoZapopan final after defeating Cocciaretto 6-2, 7-6(2)! pic.twitter.com/jIz0FZv0mG — wta (@WTA) March 13, 2021

She will face either No. 2 seed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic or fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the finals.

Bouchard's lone tournament win at the top level came in 2014.

Seventh-seeded Leylah Annie Fernandez, from Laval was dropped by Australia's Astra Sharma 6-4, 6-4 in a round-of-16 match that went one hour 35 minutes.

