Quebec's Eugenie Bouchard beats Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto to reach finals
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard serves to Italy's Martina Trevisan during their women's singles qualifying match for the Australian Open in 2020. Bouchard has reached the finals of the Abierto De Guadalajara tennis tournament in Mexico. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lee Jin-man
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO -- Canadian Eugenie Bouchard has reached the finals at the Abierto De Guadalajara tennis tournament in Mexico.
Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., ousted Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2, 7-6(2) on Friday to advance in women's singles at the WTA 250-level event.
Bouchard, currently ranked 144th, needed one hour 44 minutes to topple her 134th-ranked opponent.
She will face either No. 2 seed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic or fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the finals.
Bouchard's lone tournament win at the top level came in 2014.
Seventh-seeded Leylah Annie Fernandez, from Laval was dropped by Australia's Astra Sharma 6-4, 6-4 in a round-of-16 match that went one hour 35 minutes.
--- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021.