The Quebec government has issued formal notices to three Jewish Orthodox schools to stop holding classes immediately after some in Montreal were openly defying the order to shut down.

The Ministry of Education confirmed Monday afternoon that it has sent the legal notices, but did not name the schools that were notified.

With the latest suite of public health measures shutting down schools, bars, gyms and other public settings in Quebec, questions are being raised as to why police in Montreal are not intervening in schools and places of worship that are choosing to remain open.

On Monday, students filed into classes at a Jewish Orthodox school in Côte-des-Neiges through a side door in an alleyway.

A letter to parents obtained by CTV News suggests the school clearly knows it’s breaking the rules.

“The front entrance to the elementary school is NOT TO BE USED for drop off OR pickup,” the letter stated.

“It is best that they do not wear backpacks as this will draw unnecessary attention.”

Last week, CTV News reported on another nearby Jewish school that was staying open in defiance of the rules, as well as a church, Good News Chapel in Saint-Leonard, that held an illegal mass on Sunday.

Its pastor has openly defied public health restrictions even though at least two people died following an outbreak at the church on Couture Boulevard.

Montreal police were outside as the service took place Sunday, but did nothing. Many people are wondering why, when rampant infections are filling Montreal hospitals to the breaking point.

“Before we have more of these potential patients coming from schools, whether they be private or public, these churches, whatever the religion is, before we have these potential patients coming in, I would want the authorities to sanction and make sure the rule is applied to everyone because we need all those beds,” said Paul Brunet, a patients’ rights advocate.

Montreal police say when it comes to COVID-19 measures, they have very specific powers granted by public health. For example, they can ticket someone for breaking curfew. But for most other alleged infractions, like those at a church or school, police say they can only take notes and pass them on to the prosecutors office, the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP), who will decide whether fines will be issued or charges laid.

The approach taken by Montreal is in stark contrast to that taken by the counterparts in Laval. On Sunday, police were tipped off that almost 40 people were gathering inside the Colisée de Laval arena. Police in that city didn't hesitate to go in and shut down the gathering.

“It’s something illegal so you cannot continue doing what you’re doing when you’re not supposed to. “You’re supposed to stop immediately the illegal gathering and activity,” said Stphanie Beshara, a spokesperson for Laval police.

Police say prosecutors will decide if there will be fines or charges.

People who attend the Orthodox school in Côte-des-Neiges don’t seem to have any plans to follow the rules.

“Practicing religion is an essential thing,” said a member outside the school.

In a statement, Quebec’s public security minister, Genviève Guilbault, appealed to religious leaders to ensure their communities respect the rules and to do their part to get this fifth wave the pandemic under control.