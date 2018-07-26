

The Canadian Press





Following through on threats over stalled contract negotiations, Quebec’s dental surgeons withdrew from the public dental plan on Thursday morning.

The president of the Association of Dental Surgeons of Quebec, Serge Langlois, filed the paperwork at 10:00 a.m., notifying the province of the union’s plans.

On Tuesday, the province’s dentists appealed to Premier Philippe Couillard to intervene in the contentious negotiations that have been ongoing since their agreement with the province expired in April, 2015. They blamed Health Minister Gaetan Barrette for the breakdown in talks, saying he had promoted an atmosphere of repressions and intimidation.

With the withdrawal, the dentists will no longer provide free services to children under the age of 10 and recipients of social assistance.

The withdrawal could deprive 620,000 Quebecers of free dental care, except in emergency situations.

Langlois said the union has compromised but criticized Barrette for trying to impose lower pay on its members, whose average yearly income is $180,000.

On Tuesday, Barrette accused the association of making erroneous statements to the public as negotiations continued.