MONTREAL -- Quebec's crown prosecutor is warning the public of phone fraudsters who are using its own phone numbers to try to scam people.

The Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP) issued its warning Friday morning, and is asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of such a call to contact their local police department or the Centre antifraude du Canada at 1 888 495‑8501.

The DPCP says the fraudster's call from numbers that appear to belong to a DPCP office and leave a recorded message, in English, saying that the caller works for the DPCP. The caller then threatens the victim with prosecution and asks them to press 1 on their phone to leave their SIN number.

The agency is warning anyone who receives such a fraudulent call to hang up and not leave any personal information.

It is also reminding the public that the DPCP would never ask anyone to provide such personal information over the phone.