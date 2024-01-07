Quebec's 'common front' public sector unions will vote on new contract
An alliance of Quebec unions representing 420,000 public sector workers will take a proposed contract to its members for approval, after a fall and winter marked by massive strikes and protests.
The labour alliance representing the workers confirmed Sunday that the deal struck with the province Dec. 28 is now considered an agreement in principle, which union leaders will present to the workers during assemblies to be held between mid-January and mid-February.
"Our members have the floor," said Francois Enault, the first vice-president of the CSN, which is one of the four unions represented in the alliance.
"It's our members who will decide. I can describe the mobilization as historic, I can describe our strikes as historic, now it is up to our members to qualify this mobilization."
Magali Picard, the head of the FTQ, said the leadership of her union would be recommending that its members approve the deal. CSQ president Eric Gingras was less clear, but said that "if we're presenting (the deal), it's because it's interesting."
The union leaders confirmed the agreement reached Dec. 28 includes salary hikes of 17.4 per cent over five years, as well as improvements to group insurance, vacation and retirement programs.
The salary package includes a six per cent bump in the first year, which one union head described as the biggest one-year raise in the public sector in the last four decades. It also includes a provision for an additional boost if inflation is higher than expected.
The news marks another step towards resolving the labour dispute between Quebec and the union alliance known as the common front, which is made up of four unions representing hundreds of thousands of workers in sectors like education and health care.
The common front, which is the largest labour group negotiating with the province, has launched 11 days of strikes since November to pressure the government to reach a deal.
The different unions will weigh in on the agreement in principle by Feb. 19. Subsequently, certain unions could decide to adopt a new strike mandate, but Picard said that another strike by all four union groups is "unlikely" in the short term.
Enault, for his part, said that some 90 per cent of CSN member group heads approved the new deal, which bodes well for its adoption.
Quebec has also previously reached a deal in principle with a teachers union that has about 66,000 members, but is still negotiating with a major health-care worker union with 80,000 members.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 7, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missing helicopter found crashed in B.C. Interior, pilot dead: RCMP
A helicopter that was reported missing in B.C.’s Interior has been found crashed in Glacier National Park, Mounties confirmed Sunday.
Montreal teens jump into action to save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report
A Japanese news outlet is reporting that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. could invest upwards of $18.4 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Canada.
Pressure mounts on Canada to support South Africa's legal battle for ceasefire in Gaza
A new legal battle will be waged later this week in the World Court to impose a ceasefire more than three months after Hamas' attack on southern Israel killed innocent civilians, triggering a brutal war in Gaza where Israel vowed to eradicate Hamas militants.
Elephant populations are stable, but more connected protected areas are needed for long-term sustainability: study
The number of African savannah elephants is no longer dwindling on the continent, but in order to achieve long-term stability it’s important to establish more connected protected areas, according to a new study.
Calgary transforms old offices to apartments; experts say other cities should follow
No community anywhere would willingly choose to have a nearly 30 per cent office vacancy rate in its downtown core.
Winter storms dump snow on both U.S. coasts as icy roads make for hazardous travel
A major winter storm bringing heavy snow and freezing rain to some communities spread across New England on Sunday, sending residents scurrying for their shovels and snowblowers to clear sidewalks and driveways.
Alaska Airlines again grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners as more maintenance may be needed
Alaska Airlines again grounded all of its Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners on Sunday after federal officials indicated further maintenance might be required to assure that another inflight blowout like the one that damaged one of its planes doesn't happen again.
Person killed in New York bus crash was Canadian, Global Affairs says
Global Affairs Canada says the person who died in a tour bus crash in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday was a Canadian citizen.
Toronto
-
Investigation continues into Thornhill fire that left 2 dead
Officials continue to investigate a basement house fire that left two people dead in Thornhill Saturday evening, saying that it is unclear if the building’s smoke alarms were working at the time of the incident.
-
Police believe man found dead in North York apartment was murdered
Toronto police's homicide squad is investigating what they say is the city’s third homicide of the year.
-
TTC is making changes to several bus routes. Here's what you need to know
Some changes are hitting the TTC’s tracks this weekend as the transit network is increasing service across a number of bus routes and restoring other lines. Here's what to expect starting Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Moncton hockey community holds moment of silence for five-year-old who died Tuesday
Before the puck dropped at a Saturday morning hockey game in Moncton, people held a moment of silence for Tate Hughes, a five-year-old who died suddenly on Tuesday.
-
Sydney, N.S., Highland Arts Theatre marks ten-year anniversary
The Highland Arts Theatre in Sydney, N.S., is celebrating the ten-year anniversary since it was converted from a church.
-
Fire destroys well-known Cap-Pelé, N.B., restaurant and fish market
A fire in Cap-Pelé, N.B., Sunday morning has destroyed a well-known seaside restaurant and fish market.
London
-
Girls at Silver Stick tournament in Sarnia, Ont. 'inspired' by PWHL
Fifty-nine girls’ teams playing for Silver Stick supremacy
-
London senior loses nearly $60K to phone scam
Kim Stevens, an older adult living on a small pension in London, lost nearly $60,000 to a convincing phone scam
-
Boil water advisory lifted for residents in Oxford County
A boil water advisory has been lifted after bacteria was discovered in Oxford County
Northern Ontario
-
Two Ottawa residents face multiple drug, weapon charges in northern Ont.
Two 23-year-olds from Ottawa are facing a variety of charges – including drug trafficking and weapon offences – following incidents last week in the Town of Echo Bay, Ont.
-
Extreme cold alert issued in Sudbury
Organizations in Greater Sudbury that deal with people experiencing homelessness are issuing an extreme cold alert Sunday.
-
Big expectations for Sudbury in 2024 as far as film is concerned
Hollywood strikes have been solved and industry experts say it’s full-steam ahead for Sudbury and northern Ontario filming in 2024.
Calgary
-
1 dead as RCMP locate missing helicopter in Glacier National Park
A helicopter that left Calgary Friday night is missing, and RCMP say it has potentially crashed somewhere in British Columbia.
-
No afternoon delight for Calgary as Flames lose to Blackhawks 4-3
The Calgary Flames suffered a lost weekend, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Blackhawks in Chicago Sunday afternoon.
-
Winter returns to Calgary with snow and plunging temperatures
After a long mild stretch, winter returned to Calgary Saturday night.
Kitchener
-
Three pedestrians hit in two separate collisions
Police responded to two separate collisions Saturday involving three pedestrians, including a 5-year-old.
-
Guelph telescope initiative aims to get amateurs involved in astronomy
A new Guelph initiative is building 3-D printed telescopes for aspiring astronomers of all ages to enjoy.
-
Kitchener crash sends two to hospital
Police are looking for more information after a Kitchener crash sent two people to hospital Saturday evening.
Vancouver
-
Snow, rain and wind on the way to B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island: Environment Canada
After a milder-than-normal start to the season, parts of B.C. will get a blast of winter this week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Forever home for Fish: Dog found starving in B.C. forest gets adopted
A dog that was found emaciated in B.C.’s North Okanagan last summer has found a forever home, the BC SPCA announced.
-
Missing helicopter found crashed in B.C. Interior, pilot dead: RCMP
A helicopter that was reported missing in B.C.’s Interior has been found crashed in Glacier National Park, Mounties confirmed Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Hyman hat trick lifts surging Oilers past Senators 3-1
Zach Hyman is well on pace for another career year with the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Local business commissions artwork celebrating Albertans' 'journey of struggle'
A Sherwood Park business has added some supersized artwork to show its appreciation for others.
-
Calgarian Michael Playfair takes home Emmy for The Last of Us
The Last of Us was the big winner Saturday night at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, taking home 8 of them, including one for Calgarian Michael Playfair.
Windsor
-
Backyard rink enthusiasts may not score thanks to old man winter
This season, Mother Nature has gone offside with the help of El Nino leaving Dean and others in Southwestern Ontario feeling they may never get a chance to drop the puck on a game of shinny
-
Players hit the ice at the Windsor Wild Winter Female Hockey Tournament this weekend
The Sun Parlour Female Hockey Association (SPFHA) is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the 22nd annual Windsor Wild Winter Female Hockey Tournament this weekend
-
Windsor police look for suspect following stabbing Saturday
Windsor police are looking to the public for help in locating a suspect following a stabbing Saturday afternoon
Regina
-
Parents weigh in on giving consent for children changing names or pronouns at school
A legal challenge to Saskatchewan's new law requiring parental consent if children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school is back in court this week. New Brunswick enacted a similar measure last year, and other provinces are looking at doing the same.
-
'No final decisions have been made' by province on whether to remit carbon tax for January
The Government of Saskatchewan will decide in the coming weeks whether or not to remit the carbon tax collected on natural gas for the month of January.
-
Pats break 7 game losing streak with OT win against Victoria
A Zackary Shantz overtime goal saw the Pats beat the Victoria Royals 2-1 – finally snapping the Pats' recent losing streak.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH More snow on the way after 12 cm this weekend
A blanket of snow covered Ottawa on Sunday, and more is on the way as the city experiences its first big snowfall of 2024.
-
Fresh snowfall drawing people out for winter activities
The first significant snowfall of 2024 brought winter fans in Ottawa out to play on Sunday.
-
OPP respond to collisions amid poor weather on Highway 401
Ontario Provincial Police say no one was seriously hurt Sunday in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont., but the crash caused some brief delays.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Transit outlines strategy to tackle bus overcrowding
The city’s transit department says it has a plan in place to deal with overcrowding on high-traffic routes.
-
Parents weigh in on giving consent for children changing names or pronouns at school
A legal challenge to Saskatchewan's new law requiring parental consent if children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school is back in court this week. New Brunswick enacted a similar measure last year, and other provinces are looking at doing the same.
-
'No final decisions have been made' by province on whether to remit carbon tax for January
The Government of Saskatchewan will decide in the coming weeks whether or not to remit the carbon tax collected on natural gas for the month of January.