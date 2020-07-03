QUEBEC -- Quebec's ruling political party, the Coalition Avenir Quebec, said it is joining the global movement to demand that Facebook curb racist and hateful messages, as well as disinformation.

Led by Premier Francois Legault, the CAQ government issued a statement Friday afternoon saying it will stop buying advertising on Facebook for 30 days as of Sunday at midnight.

"We all have a responsibility to create an inclusive society and that is why we decided to join the movement," the statement read, calling on the American social media giant to "better moderate the most dangerous content/speech."

The CAQ also called on the province's other political parties to unite on the issue and join the movement.



On Thursday, Quebec banks and the Mouvement Desjardins said they would take part in the boycott, following a surge of major multinational corporations including Coca-Cola, Adidas, Ford and Unilever.



The #StopHateForProfit campaign, run by several groups including the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP, is accusing Facebook of refusing to remove content they consider hateful.



- With files from The Canadian Press