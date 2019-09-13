Quebec's cannabis society netted $1.36M in the last quarterly report
(CTV Montreal/Cindy Sherwin)
La Presse canadienne
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 5:27PM EDT
The Quebec Cannabis Society (SQDC) posted net income of $1.36 million for the quarter that ended June 22, with sales of $ 45.1 million.
Outlets were more popular than the website, with sales of $39.5 million compared to $5.6 million for the website.
In terms of quantity, the company sold 6,264 kilograms of cannabis.
The main expenses of the SQDC are salaries, with $3.4 million, which represent 40 percent of net expenses.
Operating expenses reached $2.3 million, or 27.4 per cent of net expenses.
