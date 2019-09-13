

La Presse canadienne





The Quebec Cannabis Society (SQDC) posted net income of $1.36 million for the quarter that ended June 22, with sales of $ 45.1 million.

Outlets were more popular than the website, with sales of $39.5 million compared to $5.6 million for the website.

In terms of quantity, the company sold 6,264 kilograms of cannabis.

The main expenses of the SQDC are salaries, with $3.4 million, which represent 40 percent of net expenses.

Operating expenses reached $2.3 million, or 27.4 per cent of net expenses.