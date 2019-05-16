

Cannabis users looking to re-up their supply won’t have to wait anymore.

As of May 20, all branches of the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) will be open seven days a week.

Officials say the new hours come as a result of improved supply.

“Our advisors will be available to answer your questions and guide you through the selection of 40 to 60 products that are now available,” the SQDC wrote in a Facebook post.

Those same products will also be available online.

Here are the new business hours for all SDQC locations:

Monday - 10 am to 6 pm

Tuesday - 10 am to 6 pm

Wednesday - 10 am to 6 pm

Thursday - 10 am to 9 pm

Friday - 10 am to 9 pm

Saturday - 10 am to 5 pm

Sunday - 10 am to 5 pm

The branch on Ste-Catherine St. in Montreal will open on Wednesdays from 10 am to 9 pm due to the heavy daily traffic, the SQDC added.



Cannabis was legalized across Canada on Oct. 17. In the first week, more than 138,000 sales were made across Quebec, leading the provincial retailer's supply to quickly dwindle.



On Oct. 29, the SQDC stores announced they would be closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays until further notice. The SDQC said it has had enough stock for several weeks now to open seven days a week.

Stores in Montreal:

6872 St. Hubert St. (St. Hubert Plaza)

9250 Acadie Blvd. (Marche Centrale)

970 Ste. Catherine St. West (at Peel)

More locations here