Advertisement
Quebec's anti-organized crime police squad carries out two raids
Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021 6:55PM EST
(file photo)
Share:
MONTREAL -- Officers from Quebec's anti-organized police unit and the Estrie regional police force carried out two searches related to suspected drug trafficking on Tuesday.
The searches were carried out as part of an investigation that began over two years ago that included raids in the Montreal area on Feb. 9.
According to police, since the investigation first began, the following have been seized.
- More than two kilograms of cocaine
- Nearly 200 grams of crack cocaine
- More than two kilograms of hashish
- Almost seven kilograms of cannabis
- More than 40,000 pills of various types
- Eight firearms and an electric pulse weapon
- Over $700,000 in Canadian and American currency
- Over $600,000 worth of jewelry
Police said the investigation is ongoing.