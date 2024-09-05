Quebec's Alimentation Couche-Tard 'confident' it can close on bid to for 7-Eleven owner
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s incoming CEO says the company is "confident" it can close on a blockbuster bid to take over 7-Eleven-owner Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd.
Alex Miller, who is currently the Laval, Que.-based convenience store chain's president, says he believes the company has what it takes to not just finance the offer but also complete an acquisition.
Couche-Tard revealed in mid-August that it had made a friendly, non-binding bid to acquire all outstanding shares in Seven & i.
On top of global convenience store chain 7-Eleven, Japan-based Seven & i owns supermarkets, food producers, household goods retailers and financial services companies.
Analysts have cast doubt on whether the two companies can reach a deal because they believe satisfying Japanese regulators will be onerous and could force Couche-Tard to let go of some of its assets.
Miller's remarks came on a call with analysts that was meant to delve into the company's second-quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders, which reached US$790.80. That total was down from US$834.1 million in the same quarter last year.
(TSX:ATD)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 5, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Early election 'more likely' Singh says after pulling out of deal with Trudeau
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'has let Canadians down,' and he’s aware that in doing so, an early election is 'more likely.'
John Vennavally-Rao on his double cancer diagnosis — and reason for hope
Twenty-seven year CTV News reporter and anchor John Vennavally-Rao shares the story of his health-care battle for the first time as medical advances give him reason for hope and optimism.
BC Conservatives decry 'lawlessness' after gruesome Vancouver stranger attacks
After two grisly stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver, members of the BC Conservatives were quick to decry the crimes as the most recent example of the lawlessness and violence plaguing the city – directly contradicting statistics and assurances to the contrary provided by the chief of police.
Courtroom clash in Trump's election interference case as the judge ponders the path ahead
In the first court hearing in nearly a year, a lawyer for Donald Trump clashed on Thursday with the judge in the federal election interference prosecution of the former U.S. president after suggesting the government was rushing forward with an "illegitimate" indictment at the height of the White House campaign.
2 Canadians face 36 charges following months-long human trafficking investigation
A Brampton resident is one of the two people facing dozens of human trafficking charges following a 10-month-long investigation that started in eastern Ontario.
Historical documents swept away in catastrophic Long Island library flooding
Books, historical documents and furniture were swept away by flood waters early on Aug. 19 after a record-breaking storm inundated The Smithtown Library on New York state's Long Island.
Private equity firm Birch Hill signs deal to buy Rexall Pharmacy and Well.ca
Drugstore chain Rexall Pharmacy Group and online retailer Well.ca are due to land under Canadian ownership after a Toronto-based private equity firm announced Thursday that it would purchase both brands from McKesson Corp.
Ugandan Olympic athlete dies after being severely burned by her partner
Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated after 80 per cent of her body was burned in an attack by her partner. She was 33.
'Not right and not fair': Ontario homeowner overcharged on gas bill for the last 7 years
An Ontario homeowner was concerned her natural gas bill was too high, and when she compared her bill with her neighbour's, she realized she has been getting overcharged for the last seven years.
Toronto
Video released of armed home invasion north of Toronto
Video of an armed home invasion in Markham has been released by police as investigators search for four suspects who are believed to have specifically targeted the residence.
Ontario corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today
Convenience stores across Ontario are allowed to sell booze as of Thursday as the province significantly loosens its grip on the alcohol marketplace.
Ottawa
'We're making some progress': Senators continue talks with NCC on LeBreton Flats arena ahead of Sept. 20 deadline
The Ottawa Senators say they are making "some progress" in talks with the National Capital Commission (NCC) on a deal to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats, with just over two weeks left to finalize an agreement.
Police investigating 'targeted' shooting in Vankleek Hill, Ont. No injuries reported
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after several shots were fired at parked vehicles in the Vankleek Hill area overnight.
Ottawa's photo radar cameras issue record number of tickets in 2024, with five months to go
New data shows the 40 photo radar cameras have issued 229,105 tickets in the first six months of 2024. The automated speed enforcement camera program resulted in 220,789 speeding tickets in 2023, 127,939 tickets in 2022 and 80,944 tickets in 2021.
Atlantic
One man sent to hospital following shooting in Halifax's north end, police looking for suspect
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting that happened in the city’s north end Thursday morning.
-
N.S. retreat not only offers a peaceful stay, but an up-close look at Scottish Highland cows
A picturesque retreat in Nova Scotia’s Hants County promises to provide a peaceful place for people to recharge all while enjoying their natural surroundings.
N.L.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
Northern Ontario
Another car hit with rocks thrown by youth on Maley Drive: Sudbury police
There has been a second incident involving youths throwing rocks at cars on Maley Drive in Sudbury, police say.
-
Air Canada’s new check-in rule frustrates travellers, causing delays and missed flights
Air Canada has implemented a new rule requiring passengers to check-in at least one hour before their departure time for domestic flights as of Wednesday.
Officials identify 14-year-old student as suspect in Georgia school shooting that left 4 dead
The 14-year-old suspect in the fatal mass shooting at a Winder, Ga., high school has been identified as Colt Gray, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said at an afternoon news conference.
London
Charges laid after paintball gun fired in London
A weapons investigation earlier this week has led to charges for a London man. Around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a person reported that a man driving a black pickup truck fired a paintball gun at his vehicle.
-
Health officials at Southwestern Public Health have issued a boil water advisory after bacteria was found.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LHSC 'organizational structure review' complete
More details are expected to be released at a news conference at 2:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Kitchener
Abdullah Haredo sentenced for fatal 2019 shooting of Kitchener man
A Kitchener man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the fatal shooting of Irshad Sabriye. But he'll only spend two more years behind bars.
-
Teen hit by driver while on his way to school
A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was hit by a driver on the first day of school.
Police arrest 13-year-old after six home break and enters in Cambridge
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after six residential break and enters were reported to Waterloo Regional Police.
Windsor
Second person dead in Highway 401 collision
A second person has died following Aug. 23’s collision on Highway 401.
-
Arrests made after gas thefts in Chatham-Kent
The thefts happened on Aug. 16 on McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg, Aug. 18 on Main Street in Ridgetown and Aug. 27 on Charing Cross Road in Harwich Township.
LaSalle 911 calls directed to Windsor during system upgrade
The LaSalle Police Service is undergoing a system upgrade on Thursday that will temporarily redirect 911 calls.
Barrie
Attempted theft of groceries thwarted by staff and police
Grocery store staff helped police in Gravenhurst stop a theft in progress.
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after alleged stabbing at Newmarket apartment complex
Police charged a 56-year-old man with second-degree murder after officers conducted a welfare check at an apartment complex in Newmarket.
Motorist fined $250 plus 3 demerit points for speeding in school zone: OPP
Provincial police warn motorists that speeding through a school zone carries a hefty fine.
Vancouver
-
Teens charged after 'senseless and unprovoked' stabbing in New Westminster, B.C.
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a stabbing that left a man with major abdominal trauma in New Westminster, B.C.
Lions Gate Bridge reopens after hours-long closure
The Lions Gate Bridge has reopened after an hours-long closure in both directions during Thursday's morning rush hour.
Vancouver Island
-
'Unprovoked' attacks in Vancouver leave man dead, another with severed hand
A pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver left one man dead and another with a severed hand on Wednesday morning.
Elephant seals used deep sea sonar equipment as 'dinner bell': B.C. researchers
Scientists say new research shows how northern elephant seals used sonar from a deep sea research facility off the British Columbia coast like a "dinner bell" as they hunted for prey.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg man dead, senior hurt after crash on Manitoba roadway
A 42-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after a collision on a provincial road in the RM of Ste. Anne.
-
'It's pretty unique to see them': Salamander migration in full swing in Manitoba
Herds of salamanders are crossing the road in western Manitoba by the dozens.
Winnipeg police looking to identify deceased woman
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who died last month.
Calgary
-
Water usage in Calgary drops, but system still strained
Calgarians might be getting the picture when it comes to water conservation as usage dropped a bit on Wednesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Daytime highs will be at least 11 degrees above average this weekend
A building ridge of high pressure situated over southern Alberta and B.C. is providing an infusion of warm air and creating stable weather conditions.
Edmonton
Elks voice desire for upgraded Commonwealth Stadium as city reveals renderings of potential renovations
The same day renderings of a renovated Commonwealth Stadium appeared, the new owner of the Edmonton Elks says he has started talking to the city about what needs to be done to upgrade the team's longtime home.
-
Man's death in downtown Edmonton parkade 'suspicious': police
While investigating a weapons complaint, Edmonton police officers on Wednesday found a man with fatal injuries in a downtown parkade, they say.
Variable mortgage rates regaining traction as Bank of Canada cuts rates
The decision by the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate target this week was good news for borrowers with variable-rate mortgages, bringing back some of the shine for the once popular loans.
Regina
Regina & District Chamber of Commerce searching for new CEO
The Regina & District Chamber of Commerce (RDCC) is in need of a new CEO as current leader Tony Playter has announced his resignation.
-
Paula Abdul forced to cancel upcoming Saskatchewan shows
Paula Abdul's visit to Saskatchewan will have to wait.
Saskatchewan is full of Instagrammable scenery — if you're game to hike off the beaten path
While the last big weekend of the summer has passed, those in the travel industry say there’s still plenty of things for vacationers to do in Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
Saskatchewan judge orders Vern's Pizza location to stop using the name after franchise feud
A judge has ordered the Vern's Pizza in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood to stop using the Vern's name after finding its franchise agreement expired in 2016.
-
'Send your water': Sask. village loses hotel, Canada Post and town office in fire
A small Saskatchewan village has lost several important landmarks following a fire earlier this week.
Saskatchewan is full of Instagrammable scenery — if you're game to hike off the beaten path
While the last big weekend of the summer has passed, those in the travel industry say there’s still plenty of things for vacationers to do in Saskatchewan.