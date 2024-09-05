MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec's Alimentation Couche-Tard 'confident' it can close on bid to for 7-Eleven owner

    Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s incoming CEO says the company is "confident" it can close on a blockbuster bid to take over 7-Eleven-owner Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd.

    Alex Miller, who is currently the Laval, Que.-based convenience store chain's president, says he believes the company has what it takes to not just finance the offer but also complete an acquisition.

    Couche-Tard revealed in mid-August that it had made a friendly, non-binding bid to acquire all outstanding shares in Seven & i.

    On top of global convenience store chain 7-Eleven, Japan-based Seven & i owns supermarkets, food producers, household goods retailers and financial services companies.

    Analysts have cast doubt on whether the two companies can reach a deal because they believe satisfying Japanese regulators will be onerous and could force Couche-Tard to let go of some of its assets.

    Miller's remarks came on a call with analysts that was meant to delve into the company's second-quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders, which reached US$790.80. That total was down from US$834.1 million in the same quarter last year.

    (TSX:ATD)

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 5, 2024.

