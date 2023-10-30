Quebec Minister for Social Services Lionel Carmant is expected to be at the Douglas Mental Health University Institute in Montreal on Monday to announce measures to prevent and avoid psychiatric hospitalizations.

The minister is slated to announce the "deployment of the three actions of 'axis six' of the 2022-2026 interdepartmental mental health action plan."

This sixth part of the action plan focuses on prevention and options for avoiding psychiatric hospitalization.

The document points out that, for many patients, hospitalization is "a negative, stigmatizing experience, which, if prolonged, will hinder their self-determination, autonomy and recovery process."

Described as "promising," parallel paths are being proposed to prevent or reduce the length of hospitalizations.

The three measures presented in the action plan focus on creating specialized rapid intervention and mental health relay teams in the community.

These teams will accompany patients discharged from emergency departments after a mental health crisis.

The second proposal involves "brief psychiatric intervention units" that would receive patients for very short stays in the event of a crisis episode.

Finally, a third measure is to offer "brief intensive home treatment" with the help of the patient's own support system.

