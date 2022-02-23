Quebec authorities estimated a few weeks ago that a full quarter of the population caught Omicron over the course of December and January, or about two million people.

That wasn't quite right, Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau said Wednesday. Actually, further study has suggested the number is more like three million.

Many of the uncounted cases were among children, he said, a vast number of whom were exposed to the virus during the fifth wave.

That's a key fact for the upcoming season, Boileau said. Going into a period of reopening, and especially with schools' March Break coming up, he said the risks the province is taking are "calculated."

Further exposure for children can be seen in light of how much the virus has already circulated, he said.

The province considers it a priority to abandon children's mask use at school, he said, for kids' social and educational needs.

But getting rid of masks in wider society won't happen immediately, health authorities said.

"We don't have a schedule for stopping at the moment, because we want to have a chance to see the impact of our easing of measures," said Marie-France Raynault, a senior health advisor.

Epidemiology can change very fast, she said, and it's important to build in cushions like this.

"If everything goes well," however, the province will be picking a firm date to ditch masks.

This is a developing story that will be updated.