Quebec retirees $55M richer after winning lottery jackpot
Two Quebec retirees are $55 million richer after hitting the Lotto Max jackpot on Halloween.
Jean Laroque used the money from a small previous Lotto Max win to purchase a ticket for the Oct. 31 draw from a depanneur in Coaticook. He checked his ticket online the next day and said he was shocked when he saw $55,000,000 pop up on the screen.
Laroque immediately went to tell his spouse, Catherine Ennis, the big news but known for being a jokester, she didn’t believe him at first.
"When he came in, he said, 'You’ve got to come see, I won!' and I said 'Oh, yeah Jean, I’m baking, leave me alone," said Ennis. "He was shaking, he was white, he was sweating, so I said ‘I’m going to go see what the problem is."
She said they checked the tickets four times to make sure it was the real deal.
Larocque slept with the ticket in the pocket of his pyjamas, and admitted he woke up a few times overnight to made sure the ticket was still there.
He then went to the bank to store the golden ticket into a safety deposit box. The bank even opened early on Monday to let him retrieve the ticket in time for the ceremony.
The Eastern Townships couple say they plan to spoil their loved ones and donate to causes they're committed to. First, though, they say they’ll take a trip and take some time to let the magnitude of the windfall sink in.
Laroque is the latest in a slew of big-ticket winners in the last few weeks. A Montrealer won a $50 million jackpot, a group of coworkers won a $5 million prize and the $2 million Quebec 46 jackpot has been won three times in the last two months.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli troops divide north and south Gaza, as reported death toll exceeds 10,000
MPs to vote on motion calling on Trudeau to extend carbon tax pause to all forms of home heating
On Monday afternoon, MPs will vote on a non-binding motion from the Conservatives, calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating.
Canadians wait to flee Gaza Strip as border crossing reopens for approved evacuees
Canadians trapped in the Gaza Strip who were previously told they could be allowed out over the weekend will have to wait longer to escape the besieged Palestinian territory.
BREAKING Joly says 2 people killed in explosion at Canada's high commission in Nigeria
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says two people died in an explosion today at Canada's high commission in Nigeria.
Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders' Cup race, dies on trip home
Cody Dorman, the teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody's Wish win at the Breeders' Cup, has died. He was 17.
Threads of love: How knitters are bringing comfort to children in warzones
In a small church about an hour away from Ottawa, a community of knitters is working to keep the memory of one Canadian war veteran alive.
Should parents limit how much Halloween candy their children eat?
Should parents be worried about the amount of candy they're eating? Some experts say setting strict limits could lead to disordered eating and other health issues down the line.
Wanted B.C. sex offender still missing after monitoring bracelet cut off
The search continues Monday for high-risk sex offender Randall Hopley, who is wanted on a Canada'-wide warrant.
Ontario to make it mandatory for salaries to be disclosed in job postings
It will soon be mandatory for Ontario employers to disclose wages or a salary range on job postings.
'Doc' Antle of Netflix's 'Tiger King' pleads guilty to wildlife trafficking and money laundering
An exotic wildlife preserve owner who gained notoriety on the popular Netflix series "Tiger King" plead guilty Monday to animal trafficking and money laundering, the U.S. Justice Department announced.
-
Police investigating daylight shooting at Scarborough apartment building
Police are on scene after a daylight shooting at a Scarborough apartment building.
-
Ontario may have to operate two transit lines in Toronto due to city's financial issues, documents suggest
The Doug Ford government is facing the possibility of having to operate two major transit lines in Toronto if no further funding arrangements can be made.
-
Here's how much Ontarians need to make an hour in order to cover living costs: report
Minimum wage in Ontario is not enough for residents to live comfortably in any part of the province, according to a new report.
-
Man wanted for hitting pedestrian with car arrested: Truro police
A 30-year-old man has been arrested after police say he hit another man with a car in Truro, N.S., last week.
-
Man facing first-degree murder charge following fatal Halifax stabbing
A man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in the Spryfield area of Halifax last year.
-
Coroner’s inquest into death of Lexi Daken begins with testimony from health-care professionals
A jury of three women and two men has been selected in the New Brunswick coroner’s inquest into the death of Lexi Daken.
-
Window washer experiences medical event while suspended outside of a seventh floor window
A window washer experienced a medical emergency while on a suspended scaffolding outside the seventh floor window of a London high-rise Monday morning.
-
CMHA Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services withdraws application for homeless hub
One of the agencies approved to take on two locations for London’s proposed homeless hubs is withdrawing its proposal due to 'circumstances beyond (its) control.'
-
Homeless veterans not forgotten this Remembrance Day
As Remembrance Day approaches, the needs of local veterans are being met through poppy donations. But not all of those who need help are reachable.
-
International student victim of northern Ont. college’s ‘overbooking’ policy
A student from India has been left in a desperate situation after his admission to a college in northern Ontario was revoked a few months before he was to arrive in Canada.
-
Snowfall warnings in northern Ontario, 15 cm expected
Heavy snowfall is expected in parts of northern Ontario on Monday, triggering weather alerts by Environment Canada.
-
A new apple variety is now coming out of an Ontario orchard. Here's what it tastes like
Step aside, Honeycrisp. There’s a new apple in town, and it comes right from an orchard in Ontario.
-
Vision for Calgary's West Village development plan released
Plans to redesign Calgary's West Village were made public Monday, as part of an effort to create a stronger and more active downtown.
-
1 stabbed near Calgary's Drop-In Centre
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed outside the Drop-In Centre on Monday morning.
-
CFL great and former Lt.-Gov. Norman Kwong honoured in Heritage Minute
The lifetime achievements of a former Alberta lieutenant-governor, Norman Kwong, will be the focus of a Heritage Minute.
-
Kitchener Christmas market cancellation being investigated by police
Waterloo regional police say they are now investigating 22 reports of theft in connection to the cancellation of a Kitchener Christmas market.
-
Milk truck fire closes part of highway in New Hamburg
A tractor trailer carrying milk caught fire and caused closures in New Hamburg on Sunday.
-
Police looking for driver in Kitchener hit-and-run
Waterloo regional police have released pictures of the car believed to have be involved in a serious hit-and-run over the weekend.
-
Social media warning about 'extremely violent' Vancouver sexual assault prompts police investigation
An alarming social media post that began circulating Sunday in Vancouver has prompted a police investigation, according to authorities.
-
-
Traffic stop yields 'significant seizure' of guns, drugs in B.C. Interior
Mounties in the southern British Columbia Interior say a highway traffic stop led to a "significant seizure" of drugs and guns associated with criminal activity last week.
-
-
New overnight bus routes will take vulnerable Edmontonians to downtown shelters this winter
The City of Edmonton has launched two overnight bus routes to take vulnerable citizens to downtown shelters this winter.
-
House under construction goes up in flames in south Edmonton
Another south Edmonton home under construction was the scene of a fire Monday morning.
-
Southwestern Ontario hospitals report progress after cyberattacks
Five southwestern Ontario hospitals are reporting some progress in evaluating the affected data and are releasing some updates for the public.
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate alleged threats to high school
Chatham-Kent police say they are closely monitoring alleged threats made toward Chatham Kent Secondary School but that there are currently no threats to anyone’s safety.
-
Police warn air soft guns can cause 'real and serious damage'
Windsor police are warning the public about the dangers of airsoft guns.
-
Sask. to enshrine its refusal to collect carbon tax on heating into law, premier says
Saskatchewan's premier says his government will not only follow through on its threat to stop collecting carbon tax on home heating bills, but it will pass the policy into law.
-
Regina man facing murder charge following weekend homicide investigation
Regina police have charged a 48-year-old man with second-degree murder following a weekend homicide investigation east of the downtown core.
-
Sask. man convicted in high-profile murder case dies in B.C. prison
A man convicted of killing Saskatchewan resident Rob Vicente in 2010 died in a British Columbia prison on Wednesday, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man shot in Centretown Monday afternoon
Ottawa paramedics say a man was taken to hospital after a shooting in Centretown in the middle of the afternoon Monday.
-
Ottawa police seek witnesses to fatal crash on Prince of Wales
Ottawa police are looking for anyone who might have witnessed a fatal crash Sunday night on Prince of Wales Drive.
-
Teen, 17, has mom's car towed for stunt driving on eastern Ontario highway
A 17-year-old Ontario teen had his mom's car towed after clocking a speed of 180 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
-
Two men and a child are dead after falling through the ice on a Sask. lake
Three people are dead after falling through the ice on Humboldt Lake on Saturday.
-
-
