MONTREAL -- Quebec researchers have received a $100,000 grant to look into whether internet-connected underwear can help reduce the impact of incontinence.

L'Institut LICEF of l'Université TELUQ, a Quebec distance-learning university, received the grant from the Fonds de recherche du Québec (FRQ) for the project, titled "Connected underwear to remedy urinary incontinence: living with dignity and autonomy."

The project's goal is to use cutting-edge techniques in clothing design, artificial intelligence and materials science in order to create Internet-connected underwear that can prevent or detect incontinence, which they say will relieve the mental stress and stigma experienced by the roughly one in 10 Canadians who suffer from urinary incontinence.

Lucie Laflamme, the director-general of TELUQ, saluted the grant and thanked the l'institut LICEF for putting its trust in what she called a "daring project" that "brings together both medical and artistic skills, in engineering as well as in human and social sciences."

Researchers from the Centre de recherche du CHUM in Montreal will lead the research project.