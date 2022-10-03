Quebec reports two more deaths related to COVID-19
Quebec reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the total deaths from the virus to 16,799 since the pandemic began.
One of those deaths was recorded within the last 24 hours, while the other was recorded between two and seven days ago.
The Health Ministry did not record any additional hospitalizations as it no longer collects COVID-19 data on weekends. Hospitalization numbers will therefore be updated from Tuesday to Saturday.
NEW CASES
An additional 712 positive PCR COVID-19 tests were logged. Meanwhile, 159 positive rapid tests were self-declared through Quebec's online portal.
The Health Ministry is currently monitoring 272 COVID-19 outbreaks.
There are 3,403 health care workers missing from the job for reasons related to the virus.
VACCINATIONS
An additional 6,699 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered. In total, 21,316,678 jabs have been given to Quebecers since the vaccination campaign began.
So far, 61 per cent of Quebecers have received their complete basic vaccination, meaning they've received the minimum doses required to develop a "satisfying immunity response," according to public health.
For people under age 17, this means they've received either two doses, or one dose plus one infection of COVID-19.
For adults, this means two doses plus one booster shot, or two doses plus one infection.
