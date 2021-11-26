MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Friday that 1,037 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. It's the first time the daily case increase has been over 1,000 since the first week of May.

The province notes, however, that 1,302 cases were added to the total number of people infected since the start of the pandemic, and that Friday's number is a "catch-up in the entry of cases in the Montreal area."

Of the new cases, 619 people were unvaccinated when they received their positive test result, 23 received one dose more than two weeks prior, and 395 received both doses more than seven days prior. Unvaccinated people in Quebec are currently 3.8 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 444,585 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including 425,690 people reported to have recovered.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health is monitoring 7,324 active COVID-19 cases and 669 active outbreaks.

The province recorded no new deaths due to the disease and that number remains at 11,571.

Thirteen people checked into Quebec hospitals for COVID-19 treatment and 17 were discharged, bringing the hospitalization number to 206. Of the new patients, seven were unvaccinated and six received both doses of vaccine more than seven days prior to check in.

There are now 43 people in intensive care wards, a decrease of two.

On Nov. 24, 32,539 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 19,463 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 19,266 in the past 24 hours.

In the five to 11-year-old age range, 7,993 more children received their first dose of vaccine, bringing that total to 15,599.

For those over 70 years old, 4,001 more people received their booster shot.