MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 879 new coronavirus cases Friday, the largest increase of infections in a single day since May, according to data from Quebec's Public Health Research Institute (INSPQ).

Four more people have been reported dead due to the virus.

General hospitalizations increased by nine for a total of 207 people receiving care Friday. Of those, 72 are in the ICU, up two from the day before.

Health-care professionals are monitoring 6,604 active cases. Active coronavirus infections have not exceeded 6,000 since May 23, 2021.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 396,034 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Quebec. Of those, 378,721 have recovered, and 11,301 have died.

Quebec's positivity rate is now 2.8 per cent.

According to public health data, 67 per cent of new cases reported between Aug. 22 to 28 were related to the Delta variant.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care workers administered 25,298 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, for a total of 12.6 million shots delivered to people in Quebec.

Of the doses delivered in the last 24 hours, 15,276 were administered as second doses.

Of the newly reported cases, 624 were among unvaccinated people and those who got their first dose less than two weeks prior.

Unvaccinated people are 26 times more likely to be hospitalized after catching COVID-19, according to public health data.

