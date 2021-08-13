MONTREAL -- Quebec is reporting 426 new COVID-19 infections on Friday -- the first time since May 29 that more than 400 daily cases have been recorded.

The total number of people infected is now 380,833 since the start of the pandemic.

There were no new deaths, for a total of 11,242.

Hospitalizations are down by one, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 80.

Of those, 27 people are in intensive care; down by one.

To date, 367,029 people have recovered from the illness.

On Aug. 11, a total of 17,844 samples were analyzed.

Public health officials say they are unable to provide a daily breakdown of whether people currently being infected with COVID-19 are vaccinated or not.

"Our team is working to get more data on our website," the INSPQ confirmed.

VARIANT TRACKER

Of the new cases reported Friday, 84 are variant strains of the virus, including 79 new Delta cases and seven more Gamma.

The total number of variant cases in Quebec is now at 8,818.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 49,043 more vaccinations in the province; 47,771 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,272 doses before Aug. 12 for a total of 11,665,257 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 49,369 doses were given for a cumulative total of 11,714,626, or 74.5 per cent of the population.

As of Aug. 12, a total of 6,331,780 Quebecers, or 84 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 5,363,289 people, or 71 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received two.

The province has received 14,044,829 vaccine doses so far.