MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 3,768 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as hospitalizations due to the disease increased by seven.

More than half of the new cases (2,356) were found in people who were double-vaccinated more than seven days prior, with 124 found in those who had received one dose more than seven days prior and 1,288 people who tested positive were unvaccinated or received one dose less than two weeks prior.

In Quebec, 6,638,245 people have received both vaccine doses according to the Health Ministry, out of a total population of 8,435,737.

There are 1,307 active COVID-19 outbreaks and the positivity rate of the new cases is 7.4 per cent.

Since the pandemic began, 478,246 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The province also recorded seven more deaths due to the novel coronavirus, bringing that total to 11,634.

HOSPITALIZATIONS INCREASE

There are now 312 patients receiving care in Quebec hospitals after 39 people checked in for care and 32 were discharged. Of the new patients, 21 were unvaccinated and 18 received both doses of vaccine more than seven days prior.

The number of patients in intensive care wards decreased by one, dropping that total to 62.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care professionals in Quebec administered 58,507 more doses of vaccine, including 56,097 in the past 24 hours.

The number of those 70 and over, who have received their third booster shot is now over 22,000.

Quebec's vaccination rate is 88 per cent for those, who have received one dose and 81 per cent for those who received both doses.