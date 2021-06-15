MONTREAL -- There are now 50 people in the ICU due to COVID-19 in Quebec, the fewest receiving intensive care since September 2020.

Overall, there are 209 people in hospitals, a reduction of five Tuesday, four of which were from the ICU.

This is according to the province's daily COVID-19 update, which reported 105 new cases.

The last time the province saw a similar number of new infections was in late August.

In total, 373,217 people are known to have contracted the virus in Quebec since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 360,410 have recovered and 11,177 have died. There are 1,630 remaining active cases.

The province confirmed there were no new deaths in the last 24 hours due to the virus.

However, six deaths were added to the province's overall tally. Of those, three occurred between June 8 and 13, and three more were before that period.

Two deaths were removed after it was confirmed they were not due to COVID-19.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Approximately 69 per cent of adults in Quebec have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health-care workers administered 86,880 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours. An additional 4,852 doses, which were previously unreported, were also added for a total of 6,868,473 doses administered.

In total, the province has received 7,597,539 vaccine doses from the federal government after 511,290 Pfizer doses were delivered on Monday.

As for Moderna, 654,080 doses of that vaccine are expected to arrive later this week.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated