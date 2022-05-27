Quebec reports drop in intensive care COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Quebec on Friday posted another drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations and especially in ICU cases, where a decrease of seven means that fewer than 40 people are now in intensive care for the virus.

The province also reported 10 more deaths and a slight uptick in health-worker absences, compared to Thursday.

Overall, in the province's hospitals, there are 27 fewer people getting COVID-19 treatment, for at total of 1,288.

Thirty-six people remain in ICU wards.

The number of health workers absent for COVID-related reasons crept back over 4,000 to 4,039.

