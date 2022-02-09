Quebec is reporting another drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday after 210 people were discharged and 178 more people were admitted, resulting in an overall decrease of 32 people in hospital.

The total number of hospitalizations has dropped to 2,348.

ICU cases also dropped by seven from the previous day for a total of 171 people in intensive care beds.

The province, however, continues to add dozens of new deaths per day. On Wednesday, there were 31 new deaths added, for a total of 13,582 since the start of the pandemic.

Health-care workers analyzed 28,296 samples on Feb. 7.

The health ministry is reporting 1,233 active outbreaks across the province and a positivity rate that inched up slightly to 11.5 per cent.

The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 was 3,361, however PCR testing is not available to the general public so the true number of cases is not clear. The ministry of health said out of the 990 rapid antigen tests it received in the last 24 hours, 763 were positive.

