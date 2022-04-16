Quebec reports busy emergency rooms over holiday weekend
Emergency rooms are very busy this Easter weekend, with authorities urging Quebecers to avoid going to ER if possible.
In the greater Montreal area, health and social services centres (CIUSSSs) have reported high traffic. They’re asking the population to consult a pharmacist or call the Info-Santé line (811) for minor problems rather than going to the hospital.
“When to go to the emergency room? Only if your health condition requires immediate care,” reads a statement on their Facebook page.
Health Minister Christian Dubé said Friday that 13,000 health care workers are missing because of COVID-19, and anticipated that “it’s going to be tough in the ERs over the next couple of weeks,” but said the network would hold up.
On Friday, the CIUSSS de l’Outaouais announced the temporary suspension of visits until further notice across the seven hospitals in the region. Hospitals in Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Chaudière-Appalaches had to reduce some services in one or more establishments.
Several CIUSSSs have advised the public to avoid large Easter gatherings. They recommend people leave windows open to circulate the air and stay home if they feel symptoms of COVID-19 such as fatigue or throat irritation.
-- This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on April 16, 2022.
