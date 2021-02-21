MONTREAL -- Quebec announced Sunday that 666 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily reported increase in months.

The province also added 15 deaths due to the disease including seven in the past 24 hours, five between Feb. 14 and 19, and three occurring before that period.

Since March 2020, 10,307 people are reported to have died due to the novel coronavirus.

Quebec hospitalizations continued to drop with 14 fewer people receiving care in the province's hospitals than there were on Saturday, for a total of 686 people. Of those, 119 people are in the intensive care ward, a decrease of one.

On Saturday, 13,020 doses of vaccine were administered bringing that total to 344,900.

Health-care professionals in the province conducted 24,878 tests on Feb. 19 (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).

This is a developing story that will be updated