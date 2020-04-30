MONTREAL -- There are now 1,859 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Thursday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 27,538.

That’s up 98 from the 1,761 deaths reported Wednesday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 944 from the 26,594 announced a day earlier.

There are 1,684 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, up 36 from the 1,648 reported Wednesday. Of those in a hospital, 214 are in intensive care, down eight from the 222 reported 24 hours earlier.

There are 1,030 people waiting for COVID-19 test results in Quebec as of Thursday, down 1,767 from the 2,797 reported Wednesday.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday was 6,299, up 251 from the 6,048 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault and Horacio Arruda, the province’s national director of public health, are providing Quebec’s daily COVID-19 update from Quebec City.

