MONTREAL -- There are now 1,761 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Wednesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 26,594.

That’s up 79 from the 1,682 deaths reported Tuesday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 837 from the 25,757 announced a day earlier.

There are 1,648 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Wednesday, up 23 from the 1,625 reported Tuesday. Of those in a hospital, 222 are in intensive care, up only five from the 217 reported 24 hours earlier.

There are 2,797 people waiting for COVID-19 test results in Quebec as of Wednesday, up eight from the 2,789 reported Tuesday.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Wednesday was 6,048, up 207 from the 5.841 recoveries reported a day earlier.

With its 12,487 confirmed cases, Montreal remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Quebec; you can see a breakdown by provincial region here.

Quebec Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault, Health Minister Danielle McCann and Horacio Arruda, the province’s national director of public health, are providing Quebec’s daily COVID-19 update from Quebec City.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.