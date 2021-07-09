MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one more death as hospitalizations decrease.



That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec to 375,716 since the start of the pandemic, though 363,775 people have recovered. There are 711 active cases in the province right now.



An update at the RAMQ was carried out Friday in order to improve information available for the management of cases and contacts. Officials say the change had an impact on the cumulative number of confirmed cases, as well as the regional distribution.

A total of 210 confirmed cases, of which 168 are from 2020 and 42 from 2021, have been added to the cumulative since the beginning of the pandemic.

Quebec says no one has died as a result of the disease in the last 24 hours, but officials are recording one more death before July 2, bringing the total to 11,230.

A total of 96 people are in hospital for a decrease of five in the last 24 hours. Of them, 22 people are in the intensive care ward, a decrease of one.

Health experts analyzed 16,875 samples on July 7.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 122,108 more vaccinations in the province; 120,210 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,898 doses before July 8 for a total of 9,201,618 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 26,705 doses were given for a cumulative total of 9,228,323, or 81 per cent of the population 12 and up (71.8 per cent of the total population)

The province has received 11,201,269 vaccine doses so far.



