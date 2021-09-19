MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Sunday that 742 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health says 513 of those were unvaccinated, 39 received one dose more than two weeks ago, and 190 were double-vaxxed more than seven days prior to testing positive.

Since the pandemic began, 403,025 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The province also added four more deaths due to the disease, bringing that total to 11,325.

Forty-three more people checked into Quebec hospitals for COVID-19 treatment and 30 were discharged. Of the new patients, 26 were unvaccinated, one received one dose of vaccine more than 14 days prior, and 16 received both doses more than seven days ago.

Hospitalizations thus rose by 13 with 277 patients now receiving care in the province's hospitals. Of those, 87 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of two.

Of those eligible to receive a vaccine, 83 per cent of the population is now double-vaxxed (6,203,929 people).