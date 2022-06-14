Quebec reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop by 9

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What impact is inflation having on Canada's retail sector?

With shoppers staying away from recreational spending, this is resulting in fewer sales within Canada's retail sector, retail analyst Doug Stephens told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday. Climbing prices, coupled with a slowdown in the pace of economic growth, will lead to greater strain placed on the average consumer.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon