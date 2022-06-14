Quebec reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop by 9

Quebec reported on Tuesday that seven more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 15,496.

The Ministry of Health added that 131 more patients checked into hospitals in the province for novel coronavirus treatment, and 140 were discharged, dropping the total number of hospitalizations to 1,016.

Of those, 21 people are in intensive care units, an increase of one from 24 hours ago.

There are now 4,156 health-care workers absent from work due to coronavirus-related reasons.

NEW CASES

Out of 7,524 PCR tests for COVID-19 that were administered, 655 came back positive for a positivity rate of 7.7 per cent.

There have now been 1,074,675 positive PCR tests reported in Quebec since March 2020.

In addition, 270 more positive self-declared rapid tests were logged, bringing that total to 180,678.

The ministry is monitoring 128 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

On June 12, 7,630 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care professionals in the province administered 4,146 more doses of vaccine, including 3,880 in the past 24 hours.

Since the campaign began, 19,980,173 doses of vaccine were administered in Quebec, and 338,897 were administered to Quebecers out of province.