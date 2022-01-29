Quebec reported on Saturday that 66 more people have died due to COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, 13,179 people have died due to the novel coronavirus in the province, the health ministry says.

Hospitalizations in the province dropped by a net total of 116, dropping the total hospitalizations to 2,975.

The number of patients in intensive care units increased by three to 231.

Provincial health-care professionals analyzed 30,423 samples and 3,510 of those were positive for COVID-19. The positivity rate is thus 11.2 per cent.

That is not the actual number of positive COVID-19 cases, as PCR screening centres are reserved for priority clientele.

The Ministry of Health is monitoring 1,474 active outbreaks.