MONTREAL -- Quebed reported on Thursday a total of 644 new COVID-19 infections and two more deaths, as hospitalizations remained mostly stable from the previous day.

The majority of the new cases reported were among people who aren't fully vaccinated.

Of the 644 new cases, 483 (75 per cent) were people who haven't gotten their two doses, while 161 of the new cases (25 per cent) were people who received their second shot more than seven days ago.

The total number of deaths has risen to 11,431 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 417,832 total coronavirus cases.

According to government data, there were 30 admissions and 30 discharges from hospital in the last 24 hours, keeping the number of people in hospital stable at 298.

Among the 30 new admissions, 19 (63 per cent) are people who haven't had their two doses, while 11 (36 per cent) are people who are fully vaccinated, having gotten their second jab more than seven days ago.

There was an increase of one person in intensive care, for a total of 76 ICU patients on Thursday.

The number of active cases in Quebec crept back up over 5,000 on Thursday to 5,114, an increase of 132 from the day before, according to Quebec's public health institute (INSPQ). The positivity rate in Quebec was 1.9 per cent on Thursday.

Health officials analyzed 32,869 samples on Oct. 12.

INSPQ also reported an increase of 447 presumptive Delta variant cases in the province, for a total of 28,497 presumptive and confirmed Delta cases.

74 PER CENT OF QUEBECERS FULLY VACCINATED

Health-care workers administered 12,232 more vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, for a total of 13,055,771 shots administered in Quebec.

As of Thursday, about 78 per cent of the entire population of Quebec has received a first dose, while 74 per cent has received two.

Among the population eligible to receive a vaccine (12 years and older), the vaccination rates are 90 per cent and 85 per cent, respectively.