MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 612 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 430 of those not fully vaccinated.

The health ministry said 400 of the positive tests were found in unvaccinated individuals, while 30 were from those who received one dose of vaccine more than two weeks ago, and 182 people were double-vaxxed more than a week ago.

The ministry said 20 people checked into a hospital for COVID-19 treatment and 21 were discharged dropping the total number of hospitalizations by one to 296. Of those, 80 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of four.

Of the new patients, 10 were unvaccinated, one received one dose of vaccine more than 14 days ago, and nine received both doses of vaccine more than seven days ago.

The province also added three new deaths due to the disease.

Of those eligible to receive a dose of vaccine, the province says 90 per cent (6,724,596 total) of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine, and 85 per cent (6,388,063 total) has received both doses.