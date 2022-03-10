Quebec reports 60 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations as it eases isolation rules

Attack on Ukrainian hospital draws outrage as talks stall

A Russian airstrike on a Mariupol maternity hospital that killed three people brought condemnation down on Moscow on Thursday, with Ukrainian and Western officials branding it a war crime, while the highest-level talks yet yielded no progress in stopping the fighting.

UPDATED | Jean Charest to launch Conservative leadership bid in Calgary

Nearly 24 years after leaving federal politics, Jean Charest will launch his campaign to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. The 63-year-old Quebecer will announce his bid at a Calgary brewery tonight, making a clear message to the party's western Canadian base.

What Canada's rental market could look like next year

While the percentage of available units within Canada's primary rental market remained virtually the same in 2021 compared to the year before, there are still concerns that vacancy rates in key markets across the country could see a decline come next year. This could result in less affordability among Canada's rental units.

