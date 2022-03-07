Quebec reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, as hospitalizations increase by 16

After dropping to their lowest point since the beginning of January, Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations increased on Monday.

Quebec's Ministry of Health reported that 62 patients checked into the hospital for novel coronavirus treatment and 46 were discharged for an increase of 16, bringing the total to 1,254.

Intensive care unit (ICU) numbers also increased by three to 79, with 16 patients transferred or admitted to a unit and 13 discharged.

Of the 62 new patients in the hospital, 31 were triple-vaccinated when admitted, eight double-vaccinated, and 18 unvaccinated. Four people's vaccination status was unknown and one was under five years old and ineligible to receive a shot.

The ministry says 4,074,888 people are now triple-vaccinated, 2,537,092 are double-vaccinated, 707,600 are unvaccinated, and 185,887 people have received one dose of vaccine. There are 660,138 children between five and 11 years old considered fully vaccinated, and 404,342 children under five years old.

Six more people are reported to have died from the virus for a total of 14,091 since the start of the pandemic.

NEW CASES

Out of 10,291 PCR tests analyzed, 775 came back positive for COVID-19, and out of 338 self-declared rapid tests, 241 were positive.

There have been a total of 929,815 positive PCR tests and 80,408 positive self-declared rapid tests.

The ministry is monitoring 470 active COVID-19 outbreaks, and the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) says there are 12,983 active cases.

On March 5, a total of 10,410 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION DATA

Quebec health-care authorities administered 4,923 more doses of vaccine, including 4,900 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 18,481,134 doses have been administered in Quebec, and Quebecers received 307,936 doses out of province.