MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Sunday morning that 567 more people have become infected with COVID-19 as hospitalizations continued to decrease within the province.

Health authorities also reported one more person has died due to the virus.

Overall hospitalizations decreased by eight for a new total of 236 people in care.

Of those, 62 are in the ICU, down five since Saturday.

Public health is monitoring 478 active outbreaks within the province.

Sunday's update was based on 23,376 analyzed tests, for a positivity rate of 2.1 per cent.

The average seven-day increase is now 470 infections per day.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Of the eligible population (aged 12 and up), 87 per cent are fully vaccinated, and 90 per cent have received at least one dose.

Health-care workers gave out 7,523 doses. Of those, 4,847 were second shots, and 2,676 were peoples' firsts.

People who got their first dose less than two weeks prior, or never got a shot, made up 353 of the 567 new cases and five of the 13 hospitalizations. The other eight had received two doses.

However, based on public health data, unvaccinated people are 20.1 times more likely to be hospitalized after catching COVID-19.