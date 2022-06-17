Quebec reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths and an increase in hospitalizations
COVID-19 has not had its last word in Quebec.
According to raw data released Friday by the Ministry of Health, the number of patients in hospitals due to the coronavirus increased from 1,004 to 1,010.
Of the total hospitalizations, 27 people are in intensive care, the same number as the day before.
Five new deaths have been added to the death toll, bringing that total to 15,528 since COVID-19 first appeared in Quebec.
The ministry also reported 877 new positive PCR cases since the previous report. Authorities have identified more than 1,077,259 million cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the VaccinTrackerQC website, 5,133 doses of vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, mostly second booster doses.
The percentage of people aged five years and older who received a first dose is 91.53 per cent.
It was also reported that 87.91 per cent of the Quebec population received a second dose. Booster doses were less popular, with only 59.88 per cent having received a third dose and 13.76 per cent a fourth.
Among those aged 60 and over, 43.7 per cent went for a fourth dose.
The ministry will be watching in the coming weeks the effects of recently lifting the mandatory mask mandate on public transportation.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 17, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
EVENT INFO
EVENT INFO | F1 weekend kicks off in Montreal: Here's what you need to know
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
'Our lives have come to a screeching halt': Canada's immigration backlog reaches 2.4M
The immigration backlog in Canada has reached 2.4 million people, with over 250,000 applications added in a one-month span alone, according to recent data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
UPDATED | Woman set on fire at Toronto transit station; suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a female victim was set on fire at a Toronto transit station early Friday afternoon.
'Everything is lost': Lightning destroys 2 homes near Montreal
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
No more mandates on the Hill, as Senate ends COVID-19 vaccine requirement
The Senate has decided to follow suit with the House of Commons in lifting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20. This means that starting Monday, there will no longer be requirements to show proof of vaccination in order to enter any of the House or Senate buildings on Parliament Hill.
Knix seeks sanctions for lawyers behind class-action suit that alleges menstrual underwear contains 'forever chemicals'
Canadian undergarment maker Knix Wear Inc. filed a motion to dismiss a class-action complaint against the company and also filed a motion for sanctions against the lawyers representing the plaintiffs for not conducting an independent investigation before filing a lawsuit alleging its products contain harmful chemicals.
16th-century Italian noble who had gallstones helping modern Canadian E. coli research
An international study led by a team of Canadian researchers has identified and reconstructed what is believed to be the first ancient genome of E. coli using fragments from a centuries-old Italian mummy.
Montreal Grand Prix 2022: Formula One schedule, timings, how to watch, how to buy tickets
Hundreds of thousands of Formula One fans are in Montreal this weekend for the Grand Prix, which returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toronto
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Woman set on fire at Toronto transit station; suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a female victim was set on fire at a Toronto transit station early Friday afternoon.
-
Police searching for man after woman found dead inside Brampton, Ont. home
Peel police are looking for the 29-year-old 'intimate partner' of a woman who was found dead inside a Brampton house Friday morning.
-
Candlelight memorial to be held tonight in Lindsay, Ont. for boy found dead in river
People will be gathering at a waterfront park in Lindsay, Ont. this evening to “shine a little light for Draven.”
Atlantic
-
RCMP emergency alert policy in place two years after N.S. shooting spree
Two years after it was criticized for not issuing an emergency alert during a 13-hour-long killing spree in Nova Scotia, the RCMP finally has a national Alert Ready policy in place.
-
Third man charged with first-degree murder in fatal Moncton shooting
A third man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Joedin Leger in Moncton, N.B., in April.
-
'Don't take anything for granted': N.B. grads reflect on high school experience during the pandemic
As exams wind down, dresses and suits go from closets to bedrooms and school hallways become quiet. Some students are reflecting back on another turbulent school year in New Brunswick – the third one interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
London
-
'You need to come get your children immediately': Parents jarred by sudden closure of childcare centres
Two Kidorable Child Care Centre locations were closed abruptly in London on Thursday, leaving parents scrambling.
-
London police investigating kidnapping and extortion
London police are investigating the kidnapping of a man, according to a release.
-
Resident told by city she's responsible for clearing damaged trees in 'unassumed laneway' behind her property
A woman in the Glen Cairn area is looking for more answers after wreckage from a storm left a laneway behind her property in disarray.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man dies of rare infection following dog bite
The family of a Sudbury man, who passed away after a rare bacterial infection caused by a bite from his dog, is sharing his story as a warning to others.
-
Sudbury's Integrity Commissioner to look into KED city council issue
Sudbury mayor, Brian Bigger, said he plans to file a complaint with the integrity commissioner after a late-night council meeting Thursday over the Kingsway Entertainment District.
-
Paramedic charged in fatal Highway 17 crash
Nearly four months after a tragic crash between an ambulance and a snow plow that killed a 68-year-old woman near Wawa, police have laid charges.
Calgary
-
Armed duo sought in 8 pharmacy robbery attempts in Calgary this week
The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance images of two people who are wanted in connection with an armed robbery spree that hit eight pharmacies in a three-day span.
-
F1 racer Sebastian Vettel on the attack against Alberta's oilsands
Ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, one Formula One driver is causing a stir over his opinions regarding Alberta's oilsands.
-
2 dead in head-on crash on Hwy. 2 near Okotoks
RCMP confirm two people are dead following a Friday morning highway crash south of Calgary.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | First case of monkeypox confirmed in Guelph, Ont.
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says the case was confirmed on Thursday in a man between the ages 20 and 30.
-
'It’s a big problem': Waterloo region pools grapple with lifeguard shortage
Local pools are scrambling to keep up amid a nationwide lifeguard shortage
-
Waterloo region emergency room wait times top provincial average
The average Ontario emergency room patient waited an hour and 54 minutes to see a doctor in April of this year, tying a record set earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic. In Waterloo region, people waited even longer.
Vancouver
-
'Workplace accident' involving excavator under investigation in Burnaby
Mounties say they're investigating a "workplace accident" that happened at a site in Burnaby Friday morning.
-
Andrew Berry appealing conviction for murder of young daughters next week
The B.C. man found guilty of murdering his young daughters on Christmas four years ago will be appealing his conviction next week in Vancouver.
-
Passport renewal delays could hinder B.C. family's dream trip to see golf tournament
A dream graduation present has turned into a nightmare for one Ladner, B.C., family due to ongoing passport renewal delays.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton would have lost money if it hosted World Cup: expert
A professor of economics says Edmonton should be happy it was not selected to hold games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
-
Dr. Verna Yiu named interim provost, vice president of U of A
Former Alberta Health Services President and CEO Dr. Vena Yiu has been named interim provost and vice president at the University of Alberta.
-
Fox Drive crash driver hospitalized; no charges laid yet
So far, no charges have been laid in a crash in which a vehicle landed on its nose against a bridge pier in Edmonton's river valley.
Windsor
-
Unique properties on the market in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Want to own your own island on Lake Erie, a jailhouse in Chatham or an historic mansion in Walkerville?
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
Windsor police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle downtown Friday morning.
-
Golf tournaments raise $200,000 toward hosting Can-Am Police-Fire Games in Windsor
After four years of fundraising golf tournaments, a $200,000 cheque was presented to the organizers of the upcoming Can-Am Police-Fire Games.
Regina
-
Evraz issues layoffs at steel mill in Regina
Evraz has laid off 170 employees at the steel mill in Regina since the beginning of May after choosing to idle its large diameter pipe production in the city, according to a statement from the company.
-
Backyard suites now permitted across city of Regina
A new housing option is now permitted in Regina after city council voted in favour of backyard suites being built anywhere in the city.
-
Sask. man found guilty of trespassing after refusing to wear a mask in grocery store
A Saskatchewan judge has ruled that a man who failed to wear a mask while shopping at a Foam Lake Co-op store is guilty of trespassing.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
-
Here are the top 10 Ottawa intersections for red light camera violations
The three red light cameras on King Edward Avenue, between Besserer Street and the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, issued 8,500 tickets last year.
-
'Freedom movement' rallies planned to run in Ottawa all summer: organizer
Events are set to take place in Ottawa in late June through Canada Day and the rest of the summer for what organizers say are to protest remaining COVID-19 pandemic-era restrictions.
Saskatoon
-
Teen girl seriously injured after Saskatoon police chase ends in crash
A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in a crash after an early morning police chase.
-
Sask. man found guilty of trespassing after refusing to wear a mask in grocery store
A Saskatchewan judge has ruled that a man who failed to wear a mask while shopping at a Foam Lake Co-op store is guilty of trespassing.
-
Saskatoon police plane logged nearly 2,000 hours of flight time in 2021
The Saskatoon police plane spent plenty of time above the city’s skyline in 2021, logging a five-year high for the amount of hours, according to a report presented to the board of police commissioners Thursday.