Quebec reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths and an increase in hospitalizations

COVID-19 has not had its last word in Quebec.

According to raw data released Friday by the Ministry of Health, the number of patients in hospitals due to the coronavirus increased from 1,004 to 1,010.

Of the total hospitalizations, 27 people are in intensive care, the same number as the day before.

Five new deaths have been added to the death toll, bringing that total to 15,528 since COVID-19 first appeared in Quebec.

The ministry also reported 877 new positive PCR cases since the previous report. Authorities have identified more than 1,077,259 million cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the VaccinTrackerQC website, 5,133 doses of vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, mostly second booster doses.

The percentage of people aged five years and older who received a first dose is 91.53 per cent.

It was also reported that 87.91 per cent of the Quebec population received a second dose. Booster doses were less popular, with only 59.88 per cent having received a third dose and 13.76 per cent a fourth.

Among those aged 60 and over, 43.7 per cent went for a fourth dose.

The ministry will be watching in the coming weeks the effects of recently lifting the mandatory mask mandate on public transportation.