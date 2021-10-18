MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Monday that 410 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 420,129.

Of the new cases, 255 people were reported as unvaccinated, 16 received one dose of vaccine more than 14 days ago, and 139 were double-vaxxed more than seven days ago.

Quebec says 403,572 people have recovered from a novel coronavirus infection.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is monitoring 5,108 active COVID-19 cases.

The province added five new deaths due to the disease, raising that total to 11,449.

Hospitalizations remained stable at 303 with 20 patients checking in to a provincial hospital, and 20 patients being discharged. Eleven of the new patients were unvaccinated, one had received a dose of vaccine more than two weeks ago and eight received both doses more than a week ago.

There were 77 people in intensive care wards Monday, which is one more than the day prior.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 5,186 more doses of vaccine, including 5,043 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 13,101,548 doses have been administered in Quebec, and 207,777 doses were given to Quebecers out of province.

Of those eligible to receive a dose, 90 per cent of the population (6,751,635) has received one dose, and 86 per cent (6,437,725) received both doses.

VARIANT TRACKER

The INSPQ reported 372 new COVID-19 Delta variant cases.

In total, 25,533 presumed Delta variants have been detected and 4,850 confirmed Delta cases have been noted.